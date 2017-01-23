Retro Faith to sing at Antioch UMC on January 29, 2017 Retro Faith, will be singing at Antioch United Methodist Church, 3422 Wheeler Hill Road, Columbia, KY, starting at 11amCT, Sunday, January 29, 2017. This group is from Campbellsville and plays and sings Gospel Hymns to Classic Contemporary Christian music.

