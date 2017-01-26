Quality Enhancement Plan on Ethics at CU

Quality Enhancement Plan on Ethics at CU

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Quality Enhancement Plan on Ethics at CU By Jesse Harp CU student news writer, office of university communications Campbellsville, KY - Dr. Joe Early, associate professor of theology, and Dr. Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs, will lead Campbellsville University's Wednesday morning chapel service on February 1. The service will address dilemmas students and professors alike might face on campus and in class in order to help prevent them. These include ethical dilemmas such as plagiarism, cheating, the sharing of data and accidental plagiarism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min Strel 158,399
Avah Perkins 27 min MaymeHash 2
Discussion of Dawna and massive alcohol consump... 1 hr MaymeHash 6
For Zero Two Lincoln/ New Homeless Shelter? 1 hr MaymeHash 2
Store Management: 7 hr Fed up 2
Review: Campbellsville Peddlers Mall (Aug '10) 14 hr Tongue master 102
Shootings 17 hr DonnaHash Gribbins 16
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC