Organist from the Cathedral of Christ the King to perform at CU
Organist from the Cathedral of Christ the King to perform at CU By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University will host Brian Hunt, organist/assistant director of music at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington, Ky., in concert at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, for the university's Noon Organ Recital Series.
