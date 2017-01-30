Mr. Jason Eli

Mr. Jason Eli Johnson, Campbellsville, KY His life followed a big-hearted and gentle path, and he spent much of it searching for peace and tranquility. As a father and CEO of the Happy Thoughts Collective, he would go from Tonka trucks to tea parties at every opportunity.

