Lt. Gov. Hampton to speak at CU chapel Wed 25 Jan By Joan C. McKinney Coordinating director, CU Office of University Communications Campbellsville, KY - Kentucky's Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, the first African-American to hold statewide office, will be Campbellsville University's chapel speaker at 10amET on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

