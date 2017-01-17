Lt. Gov. Hampton to speak at CU chapel Wed 25 Jan
Lt. Gov. Hampton to speak at CU chapel Wed 25 Jan By Joan C. McKinney Coordinating director, CU Office of University Communications Campbellsville, KY - Kentucky's Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, the first African-American to hold statewide office, will be Campbellsville University's chapel speaker at 10amET on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.
