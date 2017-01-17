Link: WHAS-Tv Report on shots fired a...

Link: WHAS-Tv Report on shots fired at homes in Campbellsville

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Link: WHAS-Tv Report on shots fired at homes in Campbellsville A story posted on WHAS11.com Wednesday evening, January 18, 2017, is of great interest in this area today. Here's the link: www.whas11.com/news/local/police-investigate-after-3-homes-shot-in-campbellsville/387225831 The link includes a text story, video, and photo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Duhhh 158,027
Mo Dean king of ky (Mar '15) 31 min ky coop 3
Sherry Harris (May '13) 3 hr Yeah right 5
LMS exposed DonnaHash fraud and welfare con art... 5 hr LMS 6
DonnaHash paid to urinate on Donald Trump? 8 hr LMS 4
Donald OBanion 19 hr sin 2
DonnaHash's current mental status: not good 21 hr LMS 5
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,442 • Total comments across all topics: 278,054,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC