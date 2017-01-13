Legislative Update: Sen. Max Wise - 1...

Legislative Update: Sen. Max Wise - 13 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Columbia Magazine

By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties Pro-business and pro-life measures highlighted a fast-paced and productive first week of the 2017 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. We witnessed history as my friend Jeff Hoover was sworn in as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives, the first Republican Speaker under a Republican majority in 95 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 19 min Bolshevik USA 157,840
New Hash Family Campbellsville Forum (Jul '16) 6 hr Mayme Hash 46
Lets discuss the brain of DonnaHash....open forum. 7 hr AngieAkin 5
DonnaHash paid to urinate on Donald Trump? 7 hr AngieAkin 1
can i go to jail for child support while waitin... (Aug '11) 8 hr AngieAkin 71
100 More years! 23 hr Lil Avah 1
Eight legged baby molested by DonnaHash Sat Lil Avah 5
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC