Jonathan and Emily Martin at CU chapel Feb. 15 By Kyrsten Hill CU student news writer Campbellsville, KY - Christian singers and worship leaders Jonathan and Emily Martin will be Campbellsville University's chapel presenters on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 and will also be doing the entire worship for Oasis on Thursday, Feb 16. Both events are in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville. Chapel is at 10amET, and Oasis is at 8:30pmET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.