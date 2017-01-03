JIM: 5 Jan 1913. A deluge of mail aft...

JIM: 5 Jan 1913. A deluge of mail after deluge delayed it

JIM: 5 Jan 1913. A deluge of mail after deluge delayed it By JIM Locally, the bridge at Plum Point got swept away in the tide and the approaches to the Milltown bridge were badly damaged.

