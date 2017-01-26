Homeplace on Green River Fund drive a...

Homeplace on Green River Fund drive almost there

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Homeplace on Green River Fund drive almost there By George Kolbenschlag Homeplace on Green River Fund Drive near goal Thanks to all who have contributed to Homeplace on Green River's effort to match a $5,000 anonymous gift so we can build a protective cover for the early 1800's log pen barn. We are almost there.

