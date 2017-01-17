Homeplace matching fund $3,450 toward...

Homeplace matching fund $3,450 toward $5,000 goal

Homeplace matching fund $3,450 toward $5,000 goal Challenge from anonymous donor to match up to $5,000 in donations by February 1, 2017 needs $1,550 now. Donations can be mailed to: Homeplace on Green River, P. O. Box 4212, Campbellsville, KY 42719.

Campbellsville, KY

