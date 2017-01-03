FRYSC to host volunteer training 19 Jan 2017
FRYSC to host volunteer training 19 Jan 2017 By Calen McKinney, Public Information officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Independent Schools' Family Resource and Youth Services Center will host volunteer training and orientation at 12:30pmCT/1:30pmCT. Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the FRYSC Center, Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY.
