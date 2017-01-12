Early Days Jan. 12, 2017
Sarah and John Miller of Campbellsville are the parents of the first baby of 2007 at Taylor Regional Hospital. Steven Lawrence Miller was born Jan. 1 at 5:58 a.m. Destiny Corbin is the 10,000th borrower to register at Taylor County Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Central KY News Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|North Mountain
|157,738
|Angela denise williams aka angalina
|9 hr
|Been done dirty_p...
|1
|Good house for rent
|9 hr
|Moving
|4
|TK (Tearah Kessler)
|15 hr
|TKback
|2
|friend
|20 hr
|I know
|5
|Dawna Hash put back in box by adult family memb...
|Thu
|Lil Avah
|2
|Eight legged baby molested by DonnaHash
|Wed
|Lil Avah
|4
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC