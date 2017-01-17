Crime 1 mins ago 11:24 a.m.15-year-old facing charges in multiple Campbellsville shooting incidents
The shooting incidents happened on Coakley Street, Lebanon Avenue and Bell Avenue. The first of the incidents happened on Jan. 14. All of the incidents involved bullets hitting homes and no one was reported as being injured in the incidents.
