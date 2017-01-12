CHS to host free ACT workshops for its students
By Calen McKinney Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY, will host free ACT workshops for its students. Workshops will be offered from 12:15pm-1:15CT/1:15pm-2:30ET, on Fridays January 13, 20, and 27, and February 3, 10, and 24, and March 3 & 10, 2017, leading up to the state ACT testing day, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
