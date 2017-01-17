CES book drive to benefit preschool students
CES book drive to benefit preschool students By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Elementary School, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY will host a book drive to benefit preschool students. Donations of new and gently used books appropriate for children ages 3 to 5 are being solicited.
