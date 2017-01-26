Brian Travis Giles, 45, Elk Horn, KY

Brian Travis Giles, 45, Elk Horn, KY

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Brian Travis Giles, 45, Elk Horn, KY He worked for several years at Fruit of the Loom, Campbellsville, KY, and later at Hendrickson in Lebanon, KY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr another viewer 158,406
Trotter 4 hr ABC 1
For Zero Two Lincoln/ New Homeless Shelter? 4 hr Flip 3
Shootings 4 hr Flip 18
AngieAkin has gone crazy- drugs, men, women, etc. 6 hr Avah Perkins 3
If DonnaHash were an animal what kind would she... 7 hr MaymeHash 19
Will Donna turn Avah into a lizbean? 7 hr MaymeHash 21
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC