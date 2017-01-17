Area students listed who received CU ...

Area students listed who received CU degrees in December

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Area students listed who received CU degrees in December By Joshua Williams Campbellsville University has released its most recent list of graduates from Adair and surrounding surrounding areas. Following is a complete list of names and hometowns of students and the degrees they received in the December, 2016 ceremonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F & C auto sales 37 min Carman 2
online yard sale (Feb '12) 1 hr Genean 12
Face of Dawna Hash should be ban in Kentucky! 1 hr Lil Avah 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr ChromiuMan 158,171
all PITBULLS SHOULD BE BAN IN KY (May '12) 6 hr Tootrue 312
Discussion of Dawna and massive alcohol consump... 6 hr UpYours 2
2017 With Dawna will be fun! 9 hr St Louis Moose 1
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC