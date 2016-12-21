Sen. Wise and Rep. Carney hold Educat...

Sen. Wise and Rep. Carney hold Education Town Hall at CU

Sen. Wise and Rep. Carney hold Education Town Hall at CU By Dr. John Chowning executive assistant to the president of Campbellsville University for government, community and constituent relations Senator Max Wise and Rep. Bam Carney held an Education Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Dec. 29 at Campbellsville University in the Gheens Recital Hall. The regional Town Hall Meeting focused solely on education issues that will be coming up in the 2017 legislative session.

