Rosemary Hancock Gillespie, 83, Taylor Co., KY/Adair native
Rosemary Hancock Gillespie, 83, Taylor Co., KY/Adair native She was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church and also attended her child hood church, the Cane Valley Christian Church. She attended a country grade school in Cane Valley, KY, Columbia High School and graduated from Lindsey Wilson College in 1954.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna- a true fool and know nothing alkie
|13 min
|Santa Claus
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|25 min
|CriminalForever
|156,709
|Gummy, will you have a spasm to entertain us?
|25 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|Donna Schwab
|29 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|mrs. leon hash (donna)
|31 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|DonnaHash
|34 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|New Hash Family Campbellsville Forum
|1 hr
|The Historian
|25
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC