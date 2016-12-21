Middle School students attend Financial Literacy Fair Click on headline for complete story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Middle School students recently learned all about how to manage their money. Representatives from several local banks and organizations came to CMS recently for a Financial Literacy Fair.Students in fourth- through eighth-grade learned about savings accounts, how to write a check, how to use a checking account, debit card and online account and learned about budgeting and managing their money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.