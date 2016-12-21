Kindergarteners to present 'Bob Humbug, the Christmas Grump' "Bob Humbug, the Christmas Grump," is free and open to the public Campbellsville Elementary School kindergarten students will present a Christmas musical under the direction of Cyndi Chadwick, "Bob Humbug, the Christmas Grump," on at 4:30pmCT/5:30pmET, Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in the Campbellsville Elementary School Gymnasium, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY. Admission to the musical is free, and the public is welcome to attend.

