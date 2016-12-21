Kindergarteners to present 'Bob Humbug, the Christmas Grump'
Kindergarteners to present 'Bob Humbug, the Christmas Grump' "Bob Humbug, the Christmas Grump," is free and open to the public Campbellsville Elementary School kindergarten students will present a Christmas musical under the direction of Cyndi Chadwick, "Bob Humbug, the Christmas Grump," on at 4:30pmCT/5:30pmET, Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in the Campbellsville Elementary School Gymnasium, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY. Admission to the musical is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DonnaHash Topix Forum 2017
|1 min
|Mayme Hash
|1
|Donna- a true fool and know nothing alkie
|14 min
|Santa Claus
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|26 min
|CriminalForever
|156,709
|Gummy, will you have a spasm to entertain us?
|26 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|Donna Schwab
|30 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|mrs. leon hash (donna)
|32 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|DonnaHash
|35 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC