Julia Richerson, 71, Shepherdsville
Julia Richerson, 71, Shepherdsville Julia Richerson of Shepherdsville, formerly of Campbellsville, died at 11:50pmET, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Louisville, at the age of 71. Visitation will be from 5pmET until 8pmET on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The funeral service will be held at 1pmET on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, 418 Lebanon Ave., Campbellsville, KY, with Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jerrit dahlquist? (Jan '16)
|11 min
|the real jerrit d...
|33
|Will Donna stalk Jeff in church today or is she...
|16 min
|Lil Avah
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|Aspiring History ...
|156,940
|If DonnaHash were an animal what kind would she...
|1 hr
|Lil Avah
|6
|Eight legged baby born at TRH
|1 hr
|Lil Avah
|3
|Richardson auto sales
|3 hr
|TLC71
|1
|Hash Family lands at Plymouth Rock from Africa
|3 hr
|Virginia Rebel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC