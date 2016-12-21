Julia Richerson, 71, Shepherdsville Julia Richerson of Shepherdsville, formerly of Campbellsville, died at 11:50pmET, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Louisville, at the age of 71. Visitation will be from 5pmET until 8pmET on Sunday, January 1, 2017. The funeral service will be held at 1pmET on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, 418 Lebanon Ave., Campbellsville, KY, with Rev.

