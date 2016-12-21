Helen Babbs Pittman, 67, Campbellsville, KY
Helen Babbs Pittman, 67, Campbellsville, KY She was a homemaker and attended God's Friendship Chapel in Campbellsville, KY. Helen loved her pets and enjoyed sewing and working in her flowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DonnaHash Topix Forum 2017
|1 min
|Mayme Hash
|1
|Donna- a true fool and know nothing alkie
|14 min
|Santa Claus
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|26 min
|CriminalForever
|156,709
|Gummy, will you have a spasm to entertain us?
|26 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|Donna Schwab
|30 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|mrs. leon hash (donna)
|32 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|DonnaHash
|35 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC