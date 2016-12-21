Dr. Akins uses Nehemiah's story in Thanksgiving message
Dr. Akins uses Nehemiah's story in Thanksgiving message By Jesse Harp , student news writer CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Dr. C.B. Akins, pastor of First Baptist Church, Bracktown, in Lexington, Ky., spoke about prayer and giving thanks at Campbellsville University's Thanksgiving chapel recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna- a true fool and know nothing alkie
|13 min
|Santa Claus
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|25 min
|CriminalForever
|156,709
|Gummy, will you have a spasm to entertain us?
|25 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|Donna Schwab
|29 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|mrs. leon hash (donna)
|31 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|DonnaHash
|34 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|New Hash Family Campbellsville Forum
|59 min
|The Historian
|25
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC