CU to hold commencement ceremony for 201 students

Thursday Dec 8

CU to hold commencement ceremony for 201 students By Josh Christian , student news writer CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University will hold her commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16 at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, as 201 students graduate.

