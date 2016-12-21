CU to hold commencement ceremony for 201 students
CU to hold commencement ceremony for 201 students By Josh Christian , student news writer CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University will hold her commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16 at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, as 201 students graduate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DonnaHash Topix Forum 2017
|1 min
|Mayme Hash
|1
|Donna- a true fool and know nothing alkie
|15 min
|Santa Claus
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|26 min
|CriminalForever
|156,709
|Gummy, will you have a spasm to entertain us?
|27 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|Donna Schwab
|31 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|mrs. leon hash (donna)
|32 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
|DonnaHash
|36 min
|Chief Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC