CU professor Hansford to give lecture on human trafficking By Jesse Harp , student news writer CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University professor of social work Dr. Candace Hansford will discuss human trafficking at a Quality Enhancement Plan lecture Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6pmET in the CU Banquet Hall of the Badgett Academic Support Center at 10 University Drive, Campbellsville, KY.

