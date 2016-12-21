CU professor Hansford to give lecture on human trafficking
CU professor Hansford to give lecture on human trafficking By Jesse Harp , student news writer CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University professor of social work Dr. Candace Hansford will discuss human trafficking at a Quality Enhancement Plan lecture Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6pmET in the CU Banquet Hall of the Badgett Academic Support Center at 10 University Drive, Campbellsville, KY.
