Columbia City Council Meeting 5 Dec 2016 - Report

Click on headline for complete report with photo By Ed Waggener In a surprise announcement to the City Council during the citizens comments period of the December meeting, Barbara Armitage said she had been in discussion with the mayor and city clerk and a decision had been made that the Farmers Market on the Square would move from their site in front of the Adair County Courthouse Annex to the City owned parking lot at the corner of Merchant & Campbellsville Streets across from City Hall. She said growth would be much more possible in the new location and parking would be improved.

