CIS to search for new superintendent
CIS to search for new superintendent By Calen McKinney Campbellsville Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Deaton announced at the regular Campbellsville Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, that he will not renew his contract after the current school year ends. Deaton's last day as superintendent will be June 30. In a prepared statement, Deaton said he wants to thank Board members for their support and work during his eight-year tenure as superintendent.
