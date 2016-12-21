Casey Co., KY students visit Campbellsville Middle School CMS students tell honored guests about success of Leader in Me Program Click on headline for complete story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Click on headline for complete story with photo Campbellsville Middle School students recently spoke to guests about the success of their Leader in Me program. Lighthouse Team members recently met with guests from Casey County Schools, and gave a tour of their school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.