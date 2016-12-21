Casey Co., KY students visit Campbell...

Casey Co., KY students visit Campbellsville Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Casey Co., KY students visit Campbellsville Middle School CMS students tell honored guests about success of Leader in Me Program Click on headline for complete story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Click on headline for complete story with photo Campbellsville Middle School students recently spoke to guests about the success of their Leader in Me program. Lighthouse Team members recently met with guests from Casey County Schools, and gave a tour of their school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donna- a true fool and know nothing alkie 13 min Santa Claus 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 24 min CriminalForever 156,709
Gummy, will you have a spasm to entertain us? 25 min Chief Thompson 1
Donna Schwab 28 min Chief Thompson 1
mrs. leon hash (donna) 30 min Chief Thompson 1
DonnaHash 34 min Chief Thompson 1
New Hash Family Campbellsville Forum 59 min The Historian 25
See all Campbellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbellsville Forum Now

Campbellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Campbellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Campbellsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC