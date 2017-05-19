First Look: LeRoy & Lewis

In Austin there's no food group more heavily debated than barbecue, but with personal and critical rankings cemented in most people's taste buds, it raises the question: What does it take to stand out in today's post oak landscape? With a smoker helmed by former Freedmen's pitmaster Evan LeRoy, LeRoy & Lewis is looking to earn a place in your ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.