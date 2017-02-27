CNBC's Billion Dollar Buyer and Tilman Feritta Search for Houston Entrepreneurs

CNBC's primetime series BILLION DOLLAR BUYER and Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta are searching for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Greater Houston area to bring their unique product or service to the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, March 9th from 10am-6pm CT for an open casting call and a chance to be featured on CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer." If these loc Al Small businesses have what it takes, they could potentially strike a deal with one of America's most successful businessmen.

