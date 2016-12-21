Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 23, 2016
The Waco Symphony Orchestra will present "Broadway Rocks!," featuring stars of the Broadway stage at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. Performers Christiane Noll, Rob Evan and LaKisha Jones will perform selections from "Jersey Boys," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "The Lion King," "Mamma Mia!," "Wicked," "The Phantom of the Opera" and others. United States Post Office branches will be will open Saturday but will shorten retail lobby hours and close at noon.
