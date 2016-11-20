Comments, reactions and questions on Trump's "election" in the United ...
The social media mobsters have been very busy, making me to wonder who really is the target of this angst and hate? Were they angry that I didn't get it right, albeit temporarily or mad at Mr. Trump or raving mad at themselves or the Lord God? Let's get this straight right now before proceeding further: this column is not going to be rested, not now or in the nearest or later or in the future. As long as I am alive and there is a news- website known as the Nigeria World, this column will make it every week I assure you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nigeriaworld.
Add your comments below
Cameron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harassment by Rockdale Police Department (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|MCBlack Sheep
|55
|sammy lee chopp (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Mrs
|4
|Cameron police asking for residents to be alert...
|Aug '16
|Billyray
|1
|Frank Hartleys Station (May '16)
|Jun '16
|jason
|2
|Timothy Timen Burns (Dec '14)
|Jun '16
|truth
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Timothy Timen Burns - low quality man (Jul '15)
|Apr '16
|red
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cameron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC