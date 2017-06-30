MoDOT Looking to Get Rid of Camden County Stoplight at 54 and W
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a new project in the lake area. An advisory group has been established to find the best solution for the Route 54 and Route W intersection in Camden County.
