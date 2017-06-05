Recent safety audit prompts new signs...

Recent safety audit prompts new signs on US 54

News Tribune

Starting today, larger "Wrong Way" and "Do Not Enter" signs will be installed on U.S. 54 in Camden and Miller counties as part of an effort to prevent wrong-way traffic crashes, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. MoDOT is placing the new signs as a result of a road safety audit conducted last year on the 100-mile stretch of 54 from Camdenton to Mexico.

