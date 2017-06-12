Former DQ Owner Facing More Charges
A Camdenton man set to go to trial in August for allegedly molesting a former employee is facing even more charges. Former Dairy Queen Owner Dennis Lee Purdy was arrested on Wednesday for 10 more charges not connected to the incident he'll face trial for in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|Do You Remember? (Jun '10)
|Jun 2
|Johnnie
|64
|Macks Creek Music Forum (Dec '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|13
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Route D Bridge Replacement Approved
|May 24
|gail oglesby
|1
|Tell me how much you love Lake of the Ozarks / ...
|May 18
|Transformed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC