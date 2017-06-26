Endangered person advisory issued for...

Endangered person advisory issued for Camden County woman

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: KMIZ

On Tuesday, the Camden County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered person advisory for a woman who went missing Sunday night. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rogers went to meet with her ex-husband Philip Rogers to speak about custody issues around 7:30 p.m. that night.

Camdenton, MO

