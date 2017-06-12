Commissioner Williams Speaks About TCE Issue
A Camden County Commissioner is speaking out about his concerns with the TCE exposure in Camdenton. Second District Commissioner Don Williams says that, because it's in the city limits and it's also not his district, he doesn't want to speak too much on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|Do You Remember? (Jun '10)
|Jun 2
|Johnnie
|64
|Macks Creek Music Forum (Dec '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|13
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Route D Bridge Replacement Approved
|May 24
|gail oglesby
|1
|Tell me how much you love Lake of the Ozarks / ...
|May 18
|Transformed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC