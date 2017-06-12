Camdenton Man Tries Burning RV With W...

Camdenton Man Tries Burning RV With Woman Inside

A Camden County man was arrested Monday after attempting to set an RV on fire while a woman was inside. Camden County deputies received a call just after midnight that a female had locked herself in the RV, located on Rabbit Road, to avoid contact with 46 year old Wesley Dickey of Camdenton.

