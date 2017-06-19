Camdenton Man Arrested for Sexual Contact with a Minor

A Camden County man was arrested Saturday after allegedly making sexual contact with a minor. 43 year old Gregory Bates of Camdenton has been charged with 1st Degree Class U Felony Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy with a Victim Under the Age of 12 and 1st Degree Class A Felony Child Molestation.

