Camdenton Awaiting Approval for Airport Grant Application

Thursday Jun 22

The City of Camdenton has been waiting for the state to receive all of the information necessary to make a grant application to the FAA in order to continue work on the Camdenton Memorial Airport Apron Project. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says that wait is over.

