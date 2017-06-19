Camden County Museum Seeking Funds For Civil War Re-Enactment
The Camden County Museum is seeking funding for a Civil War re-enactment based on a battle that took place locally. The museum has already gotten a donation of $3,000 from the Camden County Commission, as well as a $1,000 donation from the City of Camdenton.
