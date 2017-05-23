Camdenton Roads Being Asphalted Next Week
Camdenton residents should prepare for delays on a few different roads next week. Travis Hodge Hauling will begin asphalting Poplar Avenue, Scott's Court, and Roy Harmon Drive as of Monday.
