Camdenton R-3 Enters Partnership With Mizzou
After several years, the Camdenton R-3 School District's efforts to enter a partnership with the University of Missouri have finally paid off. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says the program, called MPER, will help place university students in the Camdenton School District, whether for student teaching or for their Master's Program.
