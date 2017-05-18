Camdenton R-3 Docudrama

In Missouri, nearly 12% of traffic fatalities in the last three years are caused by someone between the ages of 15 and 20. In many of those accidents, drugs or alcohol tend to be a contributing factor. To give students a glimpse of what happens during those accidents, there will be a docudrama at the Camdenton High School Parking lot on Monday.

