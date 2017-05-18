Camdenton R-3 Docudrama
In Missouri, nearly 12% of traffic fatalities in the last three years are caused by someone between the ages of 15 and 20. In many of those accidents, drugs or alcohol tend to be a contributing factor. To give students a glimpse of what happens during those accidents, there will be a docudrama at the Camdenton High School Parking lot on Monday.
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell me how much you love Lake of the Ozarks / ...
|23 hr
|Transformed
|1
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
|Do You Remember? (Jun '10)
|May 13
|Denny
|61
|New teacher coming to town
|May 9
|Shady she is
|1
|Looking for good attorney
|May 8
|exMississippi
|3
