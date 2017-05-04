Camdenton R-3 Board Meeting

Camdenton R-3 Board Meeting

A short agenda is on tap for tonight's Camdenton R-3 Board of Education Meeting. Issues being discussed will be the excellence in education nominations, the CC and Dorothy Blair Trust, and used bus bids.

