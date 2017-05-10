Camdenton Mayor Assures Residents Dis...

Camdenton Mayor Assures Residents Dissipating TCE is Safe

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

After learning about the process the City of Camdenton goes through in an attempt to pull the TCE from the ground, many residents are concerned about the air quality. The city pumps the Mulberry Well and sends its downhill to a tributary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Camdenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New teacher coming to town Tue Shady she is 1
Car-Mart complaints May 8 Ms Jones 8
Looking for good attorney May 8 exMississippi 3
Dakota wolf Apr 22 Deputy Dog 3
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Apr 21 Runt62294 22
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Apr 21 Amy Mattingly 69691 18
Rent houses in lebsnon Apr 21 Amy Mattingly 69691 3
See all Camdenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Camdenton Forum Now

Camdenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Camdenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Camdenton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC