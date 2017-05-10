Camdenton Mayor Assures Residents Dissipating TCE is Safe
After learning about the process the City of Camdenton goes through in an attempt to pull the TCE from the ground, many residents are concerned about the air quality. The city pumps the Mulberry Well and sends its downhill to a tributary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New teacher coming to town
|Tue
|Shady she is
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 8
|Ms Jones
|8
|Looking for good attorney
|May 8
|exMississippi
|3
|Dakota wolf
|Apr 22
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|3
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC