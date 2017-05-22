Camdenton May Change Water and Sewer ...

Camdenton May Change Water and Sewer Rates

Sunday May 7 Read more: KRMS-AM Osage Beach

A change in the water and sewer rates could be on its way to the City of Camdenton. During their meeting earlier this week, the Board of Aldermen approved the first reading of an ordinance that will change the late fees, as well as the disconnect fees and their base rates.

Camdenton, MO

