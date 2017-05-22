Camdenton May Change Water and Sewer Rates
A change in the water and sewer rates could be on its way to the City of Camdenton. During their meeting earlier this week, the Board of Aldermen approved the first reading of an ordinance that will change the late fees, as well as the disconnect fees and their base rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Camdenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do You Remember? (Jun '10)
|May 19
|Johnnie
|62
|Tell me how much you love Lake of the Ozarks / ...
|May 18
|Transformed
|1
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
|New teacher coming to town
|May 9
|Shady she is
|1
|Looking for good attorney
|May 8
|exMississippi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Camdenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC