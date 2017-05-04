Outdoor TCE Exposure Not As Big of A Concern As TCE In Homes, Says CPEO Executive Director
The City of Camdenton is constantly pumping the Mulberry Well and sending the water downhill to a tributary in an effort to clear all TCE from it. As it runs down the hill, the TCE dissipates and there is no trace of it by the time it reaches the tributary.
